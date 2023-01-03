 Skip to main content
UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier accepts the Forrest Griffin Community Award for his work with the Good Fight Foundation during the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Induction Ceremony at Park Theater at Park MGM on September 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Community

Dustin Poirier And The Good Fight Foundation Continue To Make An Impact

UFC Lightweight Dustin Poirier And The Good Fight Foundation Head Into 2023 Excited To Make A Difference In Communities Across The Globe.
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @ItsGavinPorter • Jan. 5, 2023

Dustin Poirier continued to shine inside the Octagon in 2022, but it was what he did outside of it that was most impressive.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion and 2020 Forrest Griffin Community Award winner positively impacted communities around the world through The Good Fight Foundation in 2022. Poirier, his wife Jolie, and other members of The Good Fight Foundation board contributed over $287,000 to various charities and causes.

When Poirier started going down the list recapping everything that The Good Fight did in 2022, he realized just how big their impact was.

“It’s honestly overwhelming looking back at it. There was no specific goal; the goal is always just to help where we can,” Poirier told UFC.com. “We really branched out in 2022 and things snowballed and got bigger and we’re so happy that we were able to change lives. The 287,000 dollars goes further than just the items purchased and the money. It really changes lives and we’re honored to help.”

Beat The Streets, Second Harvest Foodbank, Journey to Adulthood Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Lord’s Hospital, The Charles Oliveira Institute (The CB Institute), Angel By Nature, The Hub Lafayette, The Atlas Foundation, Texas Children’s Hospital, and other organizations received assistance from The Good Fight in 2022.

Poirier and The Good Fight team does more than just contribute money to important causes. They physically hand out backpacks, car seats, meals, school supplies, holiday gifts and many other small things that might not pick up media converge.

Being hands-on is one of the things that Poirier loves about giving back. It gives him perspective and allows him to build stronger bonds with the people that he and The Good Fight are assisting.

“I would never ask somebody to help me out with the work that comes with The Good Fight. I love sweating in a warehouse packing stuff or handing out meals or driving the U-Haul to deliver things,” Poirier said. “Not only do we save money by doing it ourselves, but we get to make an assembly in my house or at a friend’s and do something together for a bigger cause. The goals wouldn’t get met without that hard work and without the passion for making a difference.

“It’s cool because it started off as a family thing, but now it’s a whole community and I love that.”

It’s an exciting prospect to look back at 2022 and see everything that The Good Fight accomplished, and while there is no specific big fish goal in 2023, the one thing Poirier can guarantee is that The Good Fight will continue to make a difference however it can.

“We’re not sure what 2023 will look like just yet,” Poirier said. “But we are excited to see where it goes and how we can help those in need.”

 

For more information regarding The Good Fight Foundation, please visit TheGoodFightGroup.com.

