Dustin Poirier And The Good Fight Foundation Continue To Make An Impact

The former interim UFC lightweight champion and 2020 Forrest Griffin Community Award winner positively impacted communities around the world through The Good Fight Foundation in 2022. Poirier, his wife Jolie, and other members of The Good Fight Foundation board contributed over $287,000 to various charities and causes.

Order UFC 283: Texeira vs Hill

When Poirier started going down the list recapping everything that The Good Fight did in 2022, he realized just how big their impact was.

“It’s honestly overwhelming looking back at it. There was no specific goal; the goal is always just to help where we can,” Poirier told UFC.com. “We really branched out in 2022 and things snowballed and got bigger and we’re so happy that we were able to change lives. The 287,000 dollars goes further than just the items purchased and the money. It really changes lives and we’re honored to help.”