Dustin Lampros | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast
Ahead Of The Return of The Ultimate Fighter Premiere, Get To Know Some Of The Prospects Who Will Be Fighting On Team Volkanovski Or Team Ortega For A UFC Contract
By Gavin Porter, on Twitter @PorterUFCnews
• May. 26, 2021
The Ultimate Fighter is back, featuring eight middleweights and eight bantamweights from around the world.
UFC.com sat down with each of the 16 contestants to learn a little bit about them and why they believe they’re going to walk away the winner of season 29.
Meet middleweight Dustin Lampros.
Record: 5-0
Birthplace: Freeburg, IL
Fighting out of: Freeburg, IL
Age: 27
Stat: Finish all wins (four by KO, one by submission)
Get To Know Dustin Lampros | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter
UFC: What excites you most about being on season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter?
Lampros: This is the best opportunity in the world; this is everything for me. When I have the pressure on me, that’s when I feel like I perform the best.
UFC: What’s it like training at Sanford MMA, and how does being around UFC fighters motivate you?
Lampros: It’s the best motivation you can ask for. Every day you have the biggest names surrounding you, so when you’re around that every day you want to be that. You want to be where they’re at and you want to get on that level, so it’s the highest level of motivation for me.
UFC: Why are you going to be a fan favorite in this season?
Lampros: I think I have that “it” factor. I think I have the full package. I think that’s why I’m sitting in this seat today. I think I’m going to go out there and put on a show, to be honest. I bring a very aggressive style, an in-your-face style, and I’m ready for the world to see it.
Make sure you tune in to season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, which airs live on ESPN+ on June 1st at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.