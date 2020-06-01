Dustin Jacoby's Redemption Story

The biggest redemption story in DWCS history comes to the fight world next week.

At the height of the Nick Diaz era, the end of Kenny Florian’s career and before the first meeting of Junior Dos Santos vs Cain Velasquez, Dustin Jacoby made his UFC debut.

Jacoby kicked off the card ahead of names such as Ramsey Nijem, George Roop and Mirko Cro Cop and fell to Clifford Starks by way of unanimous decision. Jacoby was back for UFC on FOX the following January and was submitted in the third round by Chris Camozzi. After notching two straight losses, Jacoby was cut loose from the UFC.

After bouncing around to three regional promotions in three straight fights, Jacoby dipped his toe in the GLORY kickboxing pool and found himself a (temporary) home.

It wasn’t that Jacoby crossed over, cleaned house and ruled the world. Jacoby finished his kickboxing career with a 10-8 record and 9 KOs. He challenged for the GLORY middleweight title and in the process changed his entire outlook on MMA and his career.

“It was February 26, 2016,” Jacoby recalled. “I was fighting in my fourth or fifth GLORY tournament. It was a four-man tournament, two fights in one night, which I have done six or seven times. That night I’ll never forget the feeling I had in the back and I went out and knocked out both of my opponents.”