The Ultimate Competitor In Dustin Jacoby

The win over Nzechukwu was perhaps the most impressive of his UFC career, given the finish and the opponent he did it against. A lot of that likely had to do with the matchup. Nzechukwu wasn’t going to be hard to find and he wasn’t going to grapple with him for 15 minutes. He was showing up to get into a fight, much like Menifield, so there are high expectations for this one. I ask Jacoby if he ever gets insulted when fans want him to get into a knock down, drag ‘em out war.

“No,” he laughs. “You know what? I get more excited. I feel their excitement. I think that they're like, ‘Whoa, two amazing fighters, two amazing competitors going at it.’ And we both played football – he was a linebacker, I was a quarterback, so that's your classic bull versus matador matchup. And I think that's what Alonzo is, too. I think he's a bull. He's a big strong guy and, of course, he can take your head off. But I think those strengths are also part of his weakness in the sense that he gasses pretty quick. He's been doing a better job of not coming out so hard and is conserving himself a little bit, so it'll be interesting to see which Alonzo comes out, but we're going to be prepared for the best. You know me, I'm always in it until the end. I truly believe that I can suffer a little bit more and a little bit longer than he can. And I know we're going into deep waters. I'm going to be prepared to face the best Alonzo, and I truly believe I'm going to get my hands raised.”