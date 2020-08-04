Dustin Jacoby Is Ready For His Prime

“That was the ultimate goal,” Jacoby said. “I always said I'm going to get back to the UFC. I always said that. Even with my career with Glory, I was just so happy with them. I loved kickboxing, I loved Glory, I loved the people that I got to work with there. But in the back of my head, I always knew my goal was to get back into the UFC and finish my career where I started, and here we are. I plan on going on a nice little run in the UFC.”

That run begins on Saturday, when he faces Justin Ledet in the same venue where he earned his roster spot in the summer. That’s a good omen for a fighter who doesn’t necessarily believe he would have been in this place again if someone had told him back in 2012 that it was going to take more than eight years to return.

“If somebody would have told me right then and there that your next stint in the UFC would not be for another nine years and two days (from his UFC debut on October 29, 2011), would I have kept going?” said Jacoby. “I don't know if I would have. That's the best part of the unknown. If you would have told me that, I would have been like, no way. And I would have missed out on an incredible journey. I've met a lot of great people; I've traveled the world doing what I love to do and competing in martial arts. I feel like everything happens for a reason. I think I got to the UFC a little bit too soon the first time. I was 23 years old, and now this isn't the 23-year-old Dustin Jacoby. This is the 32-year-old Dustin Jacoby who's ready to take this opportunity by storm.”

The 23-year-old Jacoby entered the UFC in 2011 with a 6-0 record. All his wins were finishes, and five ended in the first round. If he thought he was going to continue walking through walls in the Octagon, you would have excused such thinking based on his regional scene work. But after a decision loss to Clifford Starks and a submission defeat at the hands of Chris Camozzi, Jacoby was released.