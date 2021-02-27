Dustin Jacoby Is Pumped To Face Ion Cutelaba

“He's gonna come out real aggressive and I think my precision and my accuracy is gonna catch him,” he said. “I think it's a bonus-type fight one way or the other, and I'm looking forward to this opportunity. I'm pumped for this fight.”

You can hear it in his voice, even if some on social media believes this is a tough assignment for Jacoby to take on short notice after going three rounds with Maxim Grishin in February.

“On Twitter, I keep seeing a lot of people saying it's a step-up in competition for me, and honestly, I think it's the other way around,” Jacoby said. “This guy's had nine UFC fights but I stood toe-to-toe with some of the best strikers in the world in Glory Kickboxing and, to me, there's nothing about this guy that stands out. Yeah, he's aggressive and he throws bombs; if he catches you with one, you could go down. But I need to go out there and just fight my fight, be smart, stay tight and go straight down the middle. I feel like he fades as the fight goes on. He's got three good minutes in him where he comes out like a wildman, and then he really slows down. Either way, I'm looking forward to meeting that guy in the middle.”

As for the whole short notice thing, the 33-year-old simply says, “I've been training a decade for this fight.”

Those are the words of a veteran, one who didn’t have that confidence back in 2011, when he 6-0 as a pro and making his UFC debut against Clifford Starks. He had the swagger, but he didn’t have the experience to go with it, and after going 0-2 in the Octagon and moving through various MMA promotions over the next three years, he entered the world of kickboxing and continued to build his combat sports resume, even getting in a pro boxing bout in 2019. So when he returned to mixed martial arts in 2019, he wasn’t the same fighter. He was better, smarter and more experienced.