Dustin Jacoby Is Prepared For Anything

“Immediately once it happened, it was a combination of so much hard work and grit and years of sacrifice that finally came true,” he said of his first-round stoppage of Justin Ledet. “I was so emotional after the win because I was so excited. I always knew that I could do it, and I finally got it done and now I'm just excited to go and I can't wait to perform again.

That next chance is on Saturday night in Las Vegas as he faces off with Maxim Grishin on the UFC Fight Night card at the APEX. Some might look at it as a fresh start for the 32-year-old who now gets to kick off his second run in the UFC in earnest, but others see a continuation of a journey that began in 2012 after his first stint in the big show ended with two losses and a release from the promotion.

As for Jacoby’s take, “It's a little bit of both. Obviously, I'm gonna continue doing what I do. I had my Contender Series fight and that UFC fight, but here on February 27 I'm going for my seventh win in a row, including wins outside the UFC in boxing and kickboxing. But, at the same time, it does feel like a fresh start. I finally got that first win and now I'm looking to put together five, six wins in a row and really make at push for the top of that division.”

Jacoby has the talent to hit his mark. He always had it. But as a 23-year-old with only six pro fights to his name, he didn’t have the experience to battle with the top dogs in the UFC back in 2011. Now that he has it, he appreciates the road he took to get back.