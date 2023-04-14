Dustin Jacoby Keeps It Moving

“Oh, I was extremely upset,” he said. “I thought I really did enough to win that fight. I thought I clearly won the first couple of rounds, and the thing that bugs me the most about that fight is one of the judges gave round two to Rountree. And clearly, that was my most dominant round of the fight. I just don't know how he got away with that decision. But it is what it is and I've moved on from it. I have to let it go in order to take the next steps that are ahead of me, and to keep climbing the ladder, you got to let go. And I did that and now I'm focused on Azamat.”

Azamat is Azamat Murzakanov, unbeaten in 12 fights and the one who will stand across from Jacoby on Saturday night in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. It’s an important fight for both ranked light heavyweights, and a good opportunity for “The Hanyak” to bounce back from his first loss since he was submitted by John Salter in January of 2015. That’s a long time to be unbeaten, and having that latest loss come in a fight where he wasn’t dominated or finished stings a little more, especially when a poll of media members taken by MMADecisions.com after the bout saw Jacoby picked by 14 out of 16.

“You guys weren't the only ones,” said Jacoby. “I haven't heard from one person that told me otherwise besides those judges that night. And that's no disrespect to Rountree and not taking anything away from him. The guy's a hell of a fighter. He brought the fight to me and it was a great fight by both of us. We both were unwilling to go away. And that was something that he impressed me with in his game. He really surprised me in the third round when he came out as strong as he did. But there's no doubt, man, I looked him in the eye, shook his hand before that decision was read, and it was clear what he thought and what I thought. And I think he was just as surprised as I was shocked when his name was called.”