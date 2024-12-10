Dustin Jacoby | Always Glass Half-Full

“It's the only attitude you can have,” he said. “I've been counted out so many times throughout my career, and so many different times I had people telling me to walk away or to find something else to do. And every time I've contemplated that, something great in my career has always happened next. And that's the glory, that's the greatness of ‘keep swinging.’ I tell guys all the time, ‘Keep swinging, man. Never give up.’ You just got to keep swinging. Keep putting yourself in positions to succeed. That's what I do over and over again. It's called opportunity and I love seeking it and I love taking advantage of it.”

Jacoby’s next opportunity arrives on Saturday, when the Coloradan travels to Tampa to face off with Brazilian prospect Vitor Petrino. Jacoby knows he’s the veteran force tasked with holding off the up and comer trying to get back in the win column after a recent loss to Anthony Smith, but he has no intention of playing gatekeeper or steppingstone.

“You're only as good as your last fight,” he said. “And you go in there and win in exciting, dominating fashion, you're right back in the mix. And I think that's where I'm at. I'm right there in the middle. They're trying to see which of these up-and-comers is ready to take that next step. And it's my job to make sure Vitor Petrino doesn't step on me and make a name off me. I got to keep him back in his place and I got to maintain that. I'm still searching for the fights at the top of the division.”