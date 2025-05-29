Duško Todorović Is Refreshed, Recovered And Ready To Go

Serbia’s Todorovic will compete in his ninth UFC fight, but the 31-year-old from Belgrade is counting Saturday night’s appearance as his 10th bout in the Octagon, having earned his spot on the UFC roster via Dana White’s Contender Series.

“It's a nice little milestone,” he told UFC.com ahead of his upcoming bout with Zachary Reese.

GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC 316 | UFC Atlanta | UFC Baku | UFC 317 | UFC Nashville

“If we include the Contender Series fight, this is fight number 10 in UFC. So yeah, it feels good to [build my] career here. It feels good just piling up those fights and giving good performances.”

Todorovic heads into Saturday’s bout knowing that victory is a must. His last two outings ended in first-round defeats. The first, against England’s Christian Leroy Duncan, came as a result of a knee injury that put him on the shelf for a year.