The Duke Of MMA

“For me, being a champion is a reality. I saw my brother do it growing up in front of me, I was able to do it, so, to me, it’s not a farfetched dream,” says Roufus. “It is a reality, but the reality happens here every day. You gotta show up, you gotta be here, you gotta be committed, you gotta have a great attitude and just put your work in.”

That work has led Pettis and Woodley to secure UFC titles, and it’s inspired Felder, Barber, Belal Muhammad, Gerald Meerschaert, Brendan Allen and others in that 14,000 sq ft basement to focus on accomplishing the same feat. Roufus wants fighters to walk through that door and think “when will I become champion,” not “can I become champion?” And it’s clear that his mentality has manifested with his athletes.

The coach’s relationship with his fighters and his wealth of MMA knowledge have helped him create one of the best camps in the world, and while Roufus and company have had plenty of success over the years, he believes that with his current group of athletes, plenty of great things are set to come in 2020.

“It’s a great vibe going here with everyone, and I really care about these people,” says Roufus. “This is one of the toughest sports in the world. I know what it’s like because I used to be a fighter. Sometimes you question why you do it and you figure out how you’re going to make it in this. I look around and see what we have here and who we have here and there is no doubt in my mind that it’s a special time.”

