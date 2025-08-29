Dues Paid, Jasmine Jasudavicius Set Sights On The Top

The last time Jasmine Jasudavicius stepped into the Octagon against Jessica Andrade at UFC 315 in May, it seemed like everybody loved the 36-year-old Ontario native.
Then she submitted the former champion in less than three minutes, and yes, it’s gotten even crazier for the flyweight contender.
“It feels like it, but not in a bad way,” she said during a media tour to promote her UFC Fight Night bout in Vancouver against Manon Fiorot. “I just get more very supportive messages. People message me all the time, ‘Hey, just rooting for you.’ ‘Hey, saw you’re fighting in Vancouver.’ ‘Can't wait for you to keep climbing the rankings, keep it up.’ And it's so amazing. Canada is really, really supporting me and MMA and the UFC. It's honestly so awesome.”
Jasudavicius has paid her dues and is deserving of the support she’s getting, both at home and abroad. But the million-dollar question is, why have fans chosen her as opposed to another Canadian contender?
“I think because it shows that anyone can do it,” she said. “If I can do it, then anyone can do it. So I think it genuinely gives people hope that if they want to start MMA late, if they want to start anything in their life late, they can do it. Just put in the work and you can do it. I think it's just one of those things where it gives people a little bit of hope.”
Maybe it’s the humility and humor outside the Octagon, and the tenacity inside it that have done the trick thus far. And while she’s used to punishing her opponents and making them miserable for as long as they’re in there with her, getting Andrade out of there in less than a round had to be a bit of a shock.
“I actually did feel like that,” she said. “I was, I was obviously super fulfilled and grateful and happy, but yeah, I did have a little bit of that where I didn’t really get that release, I guess.”
She did get a win, her fifth in a row, and her third Performance of the Night bonus in that stretch. It put Jasudavicius in the number five spot at 125 pounds, and now she can make another leap forward when she meets the number two ranked Fiorot. So does that leap put her in a title fight with champion Valentina Shevchenko?
“It makes sense,” she said. “I'm so active, I've been calling for it from the start, and I feel like this is it. This is a title eliminator. She fought Shevchenko in her last fight and I think that the next logical step would be me fighting Shevchenko after this one.”
No trash talk, no loud shouting, just a matter-of-fact declaration that she’s paid her dues, won her fights, and now she wants a crack at the belt. Maybe that’s why everybody loves Jasmine, especially north of the border in Canada, where she is unbeaten in five pro fights. She will fight Fiorot in Canada this fall, and if Jasudavicius has a superpower, that might be it.
“It must be,” she said. “I feel Canada with me when I'm in there fighting. It's not just me in there; it's like everyone in this whole country is with me. And I think that's why I genuinely feel that energy and I think that's why I've been a hundred percent in Canada.”
So, if she keeps that perfect record at home on October, will she demand a title fight on familiar ground?
“I'll fight for the title anywhere,” Jasudavicius said. “But I'm going to try to get it into Toronto, for sure.”