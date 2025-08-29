Dues Paid, Jasmine Jasudavicius Set Sights On The Top

Jasudavicius has paid her dues and is deserving of the support she’s getting, both at home and abroad. But the million-dollar question is, why have fans chosen her as opposed to another Canadian contender?

“I think because it shows that anyone can do it,” she said. “If I can do it, then anyone can do it. So I think it genuinely gives people hope that if they want to start MMA late, if they want to start anything in their life late, they can do it. Just put in the work and you can do it. I think it's just one of those things where it gives people a little bit of hope.”

Maybe it’s the humility and humor outside the Octagon, and the tenacity inside it that have done the trick thus far. And while she’s used to punishing her opponents and making them miserable for as long as they’re in there with her, getting Andrade out of there in less than a round had to be a bit of a shock.