Dues Paid, Ike Villanueva Arrives In UFC

After UFC 247 took place in his hometown of Houston in February, Ike Villanueva made sure he found UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard to make his case for a shot at competing in the Octagon.

It had already been a long run for the then 35-year-old, owner of a 16-9 pro record over the course of a career that began in 2008. If we’re talking about paying dues, Villanueva paid more than his share. And yeah, the record wasn’t spectacular, there were some key losses at key times, but man, “Hurricane Ike” hit hard, and in his last two victories, he knocked former UFC fighters Roger Narvaez and Rashad Coulter.

“Sir, who do I gotta beat? Who's left? What else do you want?” Villanueva asked. Maynard listened to him and while there wasn’t a contract on the table, the Texan did leave the conversation assuming that if he was going to get a call from the UFC, it was going to be as a short-notice replacement.

“I was okay with that,” said Villanueva. “I've known Mick a long time and we were in his ear. The only way to get noticed is work. Just show him you can do it and that's all I did. If I can't get it now, I'll keep winning. Bring whoever. Bring all these prospects in. I'm a different fighter and these guys are just not there yet. My job is to break them, and that's what I've been doing. I was prepared for anybody. Just give me my opportunity and I'll show the world I belong here.”