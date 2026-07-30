Duško Todorović | Ready To Make History At UFC Belgrade

As Duško “Thunder” Todorović walked into fight week in Belgrade, the magnitude of the moment was impossible to ignore.
For more than a decade, Todorović has built his career one fight at a time, climbing from regional shows to the UFC. Now, the Serbian middleweight enters his 11th UFC appearance on the biggest stage his home country has ever hosted, facing Robert Valentin on the main card of the UFC’s inaugural event in Serbia.
It is the kind of opportunity he never imagined when his professional journey began.
“When I was starting to train and compete professionally, I can’t say I ever had in mind that the UFC was going to be here and that I was going to be on the main card,” Todorović said. “It’s amazing.”
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The road to this moment was anything but straightforward. Todorović was originally scheduled to compete earlier this year before reinjuring a knee that had already caused him problems. The setback delayed his return, but it also positioned him for what he now believes is the perfect opportunity.
“I believe it all worked out for the best,” he said. “I managed to heal 100 percent and had a great camp. Being part of the main card, the first-ever UFC in Serbia, I believe everything worked out the way it was supposed to.”
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The timing also arrives at an important point in his UFC career.
After signing a new four-fight UFC contract around his birthday, Todorović sees this fight as the beginning of a new chapter rather than simply another appearance inside the Octagon.
“It was a very nice birthday gift,” he said. “This is the first fight on my four-fight contract, the first UFC event in Serbia. Everything just screams a win. I’m going to do my best to get the victory because I don’t think there is another option for me.”
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Standing across from him will be Valentin, an athletic and versatile middleweight who presents challenges in every phase of the fight.
“He’s definitely a guy you cannot overlook,” Todorović said. “I’m 100 percent focused on him. He’s well-rounded. I wouldn’t say he’s only a striker or only a grappler. He can do it all, and I believe that’s his strength. But me and my team prepared very seriously, and I believe I have the tools to get the job done.”
While victory remains his primary focus, Todorović understands the event extends far beyond one matchup.
Mixed martial arts has rapidly grown throughout Serbia and the surrounding region, and he believes the UFC’s arrival represents another leap forward for the sport.
“Football is number one here, then basketball, and after that is MMA,” Todorović said. “But football and basketball are already at their ceiling. MMA is still growing.”
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He believes the effects of this weekend will continue long after the final fight.
“I’m not sure myself and all the guys fighting are aware how big this really is,” he said. “I think only after August 1 we’re going to see the effects. Maybe not after one event, but in a year or two, I believe MMA can be right there with football and basketball.”
The excitement surrounding the event has already been impossible to ignore. Tickets disappeared almost immediately, creating overwhelming demand from fans eager to witness history.
“The cards were sold out in like 20 minutes,” Todorović said. “Everyone’s been sending me messages trying to get tickets, but it doesn’t work like that.”
He expects the atmosphere inside the arena to leave a lasting impression on UFC executives and fans around the world, pointing to Serbia’s reputation for passionate crowds at football and basketball games.
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Still, once the cage door closes, Todorović plans to treat the night like every other assignment.
“I’m going to try to look at it as any other fight before and keep my focus on the opponent,” he said. “After the fight, I can let it all sink in.”
For one of Serbia’s longest-tenured UFC athletes, the moment has finally arrived. Now healthy, motivated and fighting in front of a sold-out home crowd, Todorović can add another chapter to his career while helping introduce a new era of UFC competition in his homeland.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, live from Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.