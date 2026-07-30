Duško Todorović | Ready To Make History At UFC Belgrade

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While victory remains his primary focus, Todorović understands the event extends far beyond one matchup.

Mixed martial arts has rapidly grown throughout Serbia and the surrounding region, and he believes the UFC’s arrival represents another leap forward for the sport.

“Football is number one here, then basketball, and after that is MMA,” Todorović said. “But football and basketball are already at their ceiling. MMA is still growing.”

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He believes the effects of this weekend will continue long after the final fight.

“I’m not sure myself and all the guys fighting are aware how big this really is,” he said. “I think only after August 1 we’re going to see the effects. Maybe not after one event, but in a year or two, I believe MMA can be right there with football and basketball.”

The excitement surrounding the event has already been impossible to ignore. Tickets disappeared almost immediately, creating overwhelming demand from fans eager to witness history.