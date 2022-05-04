Drink West Becomes The Official Beer Partner of UFC In Australia

Drink West, founded in 2019 by UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa and UFC light heavyweight, Tyson Pedro was born and bred in the heart of Western Sydney – and much like the founders themselves, has quickly become the pick of the bunch.

“We are very enthusiastic to partner with Drink West, having a locally produced beer connect and resonate with our fans,” said Nick Smith, Vice President Global Partnerships for UFC. “Two of the most loved fighters on the Australian roster, Tai and Tyson have created something very special in Drink West, which we hope to help grow into something much bigger together.”

“From day 1 we wanted to create a beer that we can be proud of,” said Drink West co-founder UFC star Tai Tuivasa, “this beer is for our people, the hard workers, the battlers and for everyone that has a go. There is no real iconic beer from Western Sydney and that is what we are going to build. We know that we're up against the big boys in this game, but that's what we do and we’re here to be noticed.”

“We’re so excited to partner with the UFC and be the beer that fans can enjoy with their favourite fights,” said Drink West co-founder, Tyson Pedro. “UFC has been a great platform for both mine and Tai’s career and even better now as we enter this partnership and grow Drink West.”

The partnership will kick off on July 1 ahead of UFC 276 and International Fight Week and run for the remainder of 2022. Fittingly for showstoppers Tuivasa and Pedro, Drink West will present a social media content series titled, “Drink West Moment of the Night” across UFC ANZ channels for all PPV events between July and December.

Fans will also be given the opportunity to crack a cold one with the boys at a number of UFC PPV Event Viewing Parties, hosted by Drink West at select venues across Sydney’s Western Suburbs. The beer from out here will also be running consumer promotions via retail partners with epic UFC prizes on offer until the end of the year.

This perfect pairing comes off the back of Tyson Pedro’s long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon and his first round TKO win late last month. Tuivasa has also been raising a shoe to his own success as he celebrated an incredible TKO win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 in February and rose to No.3 in the UFC heavyweight rankings.

Tuivasa and Pedro will be available for interview, photo and video opportunities today from 10.30am at the Drink West Brewery.

Location: 2115 Castlereagh Road, Penrith.

Parking is available at the parking lot on the right hand side after entry.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 198 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About Drink West

DrinkWest was founded by Tai and Tyson back in 2019 and over the past three years they have been on a journey to test and perfect the perfect sessionable lager. The result is a straight up and down 4.5% lager that is about to launch all across Western Sydney on June 1st. Recently, Nathan Cleary has come onboard as a shareholder and all three boys along with their partner Quiet Capital are on track to become one of Western Sydney's greatest beers.

