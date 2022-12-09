Dricus Du Plessis Is A Gladiator Here For Glory

The 28-year-old South African has wowed fight fans each time he stepped in the Octagon, starting by notching a clinical first-round knockout over Markus Perez. He followed that up with a bonus-worthy knockout of Trevin Giles, and out-performed Brad Tavares in a thrilling three-round war.

Those impressive performances helped Du Plessis smash his way into the middleweight rankings and secure a Top 10 bout with former world title challenger Darren Till at UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev.

Order UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev

Du Plessis couldn’t be happier with his UFC journey so far and sees this fight with Till as the perfect opportunity to launch his name from rising star to true contender.

“At the end of the day, people tune in to watch Darren Till’s fights because he always comes to fight. No matter if he wins or loses, he always comes to fight,” Du Plessis told UFC.com. “This win will put me up there with the best of the division and gets me into the conversation as one of the top dogs in the division.”