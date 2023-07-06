Dricus Du Plessis: ‘This Is Everything’

Fighting a name like Whittaker on a card as stacked as UFC 290 during International Fight Week makes for a hectic pre-fight schedule for anyone, but Du Plessis isn’t really fazed by the bright lights thus far. In fact, it’s getting him more and more locked in as the fight approaches.

“The media, it gets me talking, gets me thinking, and it gives me the opportunity,” Du Plessis told UFC.com. “I love to say what I want to do and go out and do it. This gives you that opportunity. It creates more for the void. I enjoy it, and it gets me hyped up, too. It’s not a distraction at all. Every time, it gets bigger and bigger, and that's a testimony to where we started and where we are right now.”

If Du Plessis has created a trend throughout his UFC tenure, it’s one of upward trajectory. Other than his debut, he has fought exclusively on pay-per-views against a list of names that speak to a contender on the rise.