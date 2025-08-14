Dricus Du Plessis | ‘There’s No Man That Can Break Me’

The 31-year-old South African sometimes has to pinch himself in the morning to remind himself that he is, in fact, the UFC middleweight champion. But not only is he the best in the world at 185 pounds, he’s on the cusp of history this Saturday at UFC 319 in Chicago.

In the main event, Du Plessis faces No. 3 ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev. If he gets past the undefeated phenom, Du Plessis will add a third defense to his title, becoming only the fourth middleweight to do so in UFC’s 32-year history, joining Chris Weidman, Anderson Silva, and Israel Adesanya.

Du Plessis touched down in Chicago more than two weeks ago for what many consider the most highly anticipated fight of the year, giving himself ample time to acclimate. He says it takes over a week to get his sleep cycle back on track, and about the same to get familiar with the hotel, grocery stores and restaurants as he nears the tail end of his weight cut.