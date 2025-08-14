Dricus Du Plessis | ‘There’s No Man That Can Break Me’

Seeing his face on billboards or posters is something Dricus Du Plessis may never get used to.
The 31-year-old South African sometimes has to pinch himself in the morning to remind himself that he is, in fact, the UFC middleweight champion. But not only is he the best in the world at 185 pounds, he’s on the cusp of history this Saturday at UFC 319 in Chicago.
In the main event, Du Plessis faces No. 3 ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev. If he gets past the undefeated phenom, Du Plessis will add a third defense to his title, becoming only the fourth middleweight to do so in UFC’s 32-year history, joining Chris Weidman, Anderson Silva, and Israel Adesanya.
Du Plessis touched down in Chicago more than two weeks ago for what many consider the most highly anticipated fight of the year, giving himself ample time to acclimate. He says it takes over a week to get his sleep cycle back on track, and about the same to get familiar with the hotel, grocery stores and restaurants as he nears the tail end of his weight cut.
Having all of this dialed in is essential while he tackles the extra fight week responsibilities that come with being a UFC champion.
“I get crazy OCD when I get closer to the fight,” Du Plessis said. “Get used to the hotel, get used to the bed, know where everything is that I need. It’s a perk of the job to see all these beautiful places while doing what I love. And I’m getting paid to do this.
“I love to be the main attraction. I love to be ‘the guy,’ because that’s what it means to be champion, not only getting in there and fighting, it’s about what you’re doing outside of the Octagon, what you’re doing leading up because, whether you like it or not, it’s part of the job.”
Du Plessis captured UFC gold at the start of 2024, dethroning Sean Strickland at UFC 297. Later that year, he defended the title against one of the best middleweights of all time, Adesanya. Then he kicked off his 2025 campaign with an even more impressive showing in a rematch with Strickland. And while each fight adds to his experience under the brightest lights, the nerves never disappear. Every new opponent brings fresh dangers that keep his fire burning.
What’s unique about this next challenge is Du Plessis is no longer facing established veterans or UFC legends like Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. He’s facing a contender many consider “The Boogeyman” of the division. Chimaev enters Saturday’s contest a perfect 14-0 and is coming off an electrifying first-round submission win over Whittaker last October.
But for as dominant as his 8-0 stretch in the UFC has been, which Du Plessis acknowledges, he doesn’t understand why people are painting his run as more impressive than his own.
“My rise was a bit quicker than his,” Du Plessis said. “I made my debut after him, I’m on my third title defense…
“I’m the world champion. He hasn’t fought a world champion. He’s fought a former world champion, but he hasn’t fought a world champion. He’s fought at middleweight on 10 days’ notice, he’s fought Robert Whittaker, which was obviously a great performance that earned him this title shot, but if you look at the size difference, just take that into consideration between me and a guy like Robert Whittaker. Now he’s coming into this fight for five rounds. I’ve proven that I can go crazy for one round, or I can go crazy for five rounds.”
In that same breath, Du Plessis gave Chimaev his flowers for still doing enough to even earn a shot at his belt.
“He is an incredible fighter,” Du Plessis said. “Nobody’s been able to beat him. It’s only 14 fights but being a title challenger in the UFC and no one’s been able to figure him out, that’s impressive.
“I’m really happy I’m competing against him because I want to be the guy that beats the best of the best. Up until now in my career, I don’t have any cans that I fought. I don’t have fights on my resume where, as a champion, I’m trying to duck. I want to fight the best of the best because that’s how I’m going to prove I’m the greatest to ever do this.”
Stylistically, this matchup is as intriguing as it gets. Fans have questioned both fighters’ cardio, yet Du Plessis has shown twice he can go the championship distance and win. While Chimaev hasn’t, it’s simply because he’s never needed to. In terms of striking, grappling and wrestling, they both can do it all.
So, what makes Du Plessis unlike any of Chimaev’s previous opponents? He’ll tell you it’s his unique fight style, which even he doesn’t fully understand.
“Trying to figure out my fight style, that’s going to be hard because I’m not 100 percent how it works,” Du Plessis said with a grin. “It’s going to be hard for people to figure this out. Whatever I’m doing, it is calculated, but I don’t fight with a system. I fight to what my opponent is doing, and I believe that’s the future of the sport. That’s what makes you a champion: adapting to whatever you see and doing what you have to do, and I think that’s what makes me different.”
“I think my power gets overlooked a lot of times,” Du Plessis continued. “Physical strength and punch power. Even with him, maybe he punches really hard. The one thing that sets me apart from every single person on the roster and definitely at my weight is the will to win and refusal to give up. There’s no man that can break me. Mentally, I will never break. That is what sets me apart and that’s what makes me a world champion.”
Despite being the champion, Du Plessis will make the final walk to the Octagon inside United Center as the underdog. He’s proved doubters wrong his entire UFC career. Saturday night on pay-per-view, we’ll see if he can do it again.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev, live from United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 16, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.