Dricus Du Plessis | A New Era at Middleweight?

Would you believe middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is already on the cusp of a third title defense?
It feels like just yesterday he was knocking out Trevin Giles on the undercard of UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 as a prospect buried deep on a blockbuster card. That was only a few years ago, yet, here he is, potentially one win away from cementing place among the UFC elite.
Order UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev
Du Plessis’ rise has been fast and dominant. The 31-year-old may not have made things look easy at the start of his UFC career, facing some adversity in his matchups with Darren Till and Derek Brunson, but he sharpened his game at the perfect time.
At UFC 290, Du Plessis earned an opportunity to face Robert Whittaker in a number one contender matchup in Las Vegas. In what should’ve been du Plessis’ toughest test of his career, he passed with flying colors, finishing Whittaker in the second round. The win earned him a matchup with then-champion Sean Strickland, who’d just come off one of the biggest upset wins in UFC title fight history against Israel Adesanya.
The fight was razor-close on the scorecards, but Du Plessis ultimately got the job done, earning a split decision victory to become the first South African champion in UFC history. The win also silenced critics of his cardio, as he went the full 25 minutes with Strickland, a relentless pressure fighter known for pushing the pace.
Despite capturing a UFC title, he was still highly doubted in his first title defense against Adesanya in Perth at UFC 305. Not only did he defeat “The Last Stylebender,” but Du Plessis became the first fighter ever to submit Adesanya.
Du Plessis returned to Australia in February of this year to rematch Strickland. Since there were many who weren’t convinced of Du Plessis’ first win over him, “Stillknocks” made sure to do it more impressively the second time around, dominating Strickland and earning 50-45 scores from two of the three judges.
With two title defenses, du Plessis finds himself one win away from becoming the fourth fighter in UFC middleweight history to defend the title at least three times, joining Chris Weidman (3), Israel Adesanya (5) and Anderson Silva (10).
Standing in his way is undefeated phenom Khamzat Chimaev, whose 14–0 record includes wins over Robert Whittaker, Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, and Kevin Holland. For years, fans have clamored to see Chimaev fight for UFC gold, and many still see him as an unstoppable force destined to claim the title.
That only raises the stakes for Du Plessis. A win here wouldn’t just be historic, but another instance of him defying the odds and solidifying his place as a champion who continues to prove people wrong.
This highly anticipated matchup headlines a stacked card you won’t want to miss, live on PPV at UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev on August 16 in Chicago.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev, live from United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 16, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.