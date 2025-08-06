Dricus Du Plessis | A New Era at Middleweight?

It feels like just yesterday he was knocking out Trevin Giles on the undercard of UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 as a prospect buried deep on a blockbuster card. That was only a few years ago, yet, here he is, potentially one win away from cementing place among the UFC elite.

Du Plessis’ rise has been fast and dominant. The 31-year-old may not have made things look easy at the start of his UFC career, facing some adversity in his matchups with Darren Till and Derek Brunson, but he sharpened his game at the perfect time.

At UFC 290, Du Plessis earned an opportunity to face Robert Whittaker in a number one contender matchup in Las Vegas. In what should’ve been du Plessis’ toughest test of his career, he passed with flying colors, finishing Whittaker in the second round. The win earned him a matchup with then-champion Sean Strickland, who’d just come off one of the biggest upset wins in UFC title fight history against Israel Adesanya.