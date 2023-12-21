Dricus Du Plessis: “January 20th Is The Start of A New Era”

“If he is the best striker in the world, which I very highly doubt, styles make fights,” Du Plessis said. “He fought the best style to beat Israel Adesanya. I fight the best style to knock out anybody in the world and you saw that against Whittaker; that has never happened to him before. I have to ask the question; do you think Robert Whittaker loses to someone like Sean Strickland? No, he doesn’t. There is no way that happens. We both have a very weird style, so I think it is going to be one hell of a clash and I think this is going to be a fan-friendly fight, it is going to be amazing.”

Du Plessis’ title shot comes just six fights into his UFC career. Making his debut back in October 2020 in Abu Dhabi, Du Plessis has fought five of his last six fights inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, so being able to fight somewhere new, let alone a new country, is a challenge that the 29-year-old is looking forward to.

“I’ve grown very fond of Vegas and fighting here, so it is interesting to be fighting somewhere else,” Du Plessis said. “I am very excited for the new environment. It is a challenge. It helps when you get used to an environment; you know exactly where everything is, you know what to expect, what it looks like, but this is new. It is exciting and another part of the world I haven’t seen yet.”