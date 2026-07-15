Dricus Du Plessis: ‘I Hate Being A Loser’

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For Du Plessis, the process is about more than just diagnosing the issues from the previous fight and trying to find a path back towards the middleweight title; he has greater ambitions than simply carrying UFC gold for a second time, and to that end, the always candid standout is happy that this loss occurred when it did.

“The blessing in this is — my goal is to be the greatest martial artist ever, being seen as the greatest fighter to ever walk this Earth, and you can’t have a hole in your game if you want to be that,” Du Plessis said. “Rather now than later. Now I know about this, and it was exposed, and I’m glad it was because now I get to fix it.”

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More importantly, now he gets to return to action and show everyone the fruits of his efforts since the last time they saw him, and he’s doing so in a manner that he believes suits him best.

Originally, Du Plessis wasn’t planning on staying out of the Octagon for this long: he returned to the gym a couple of weeks after the fight with Chimaev and slowly started working into a rhythm day by day, allowing his body time to recover and small, lingering injuries to heal before starting to get back into the everyday cycle of things.

He went to Thailand in January to really get things rolling and was supposed to compete in April before an injury forced him to press pause. What he anticipated would be a couple of weeks on the shelf turned into a little more downtime and allowed him to further reflect on the importance of listening to his body and being selective with his activity.