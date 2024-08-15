Dricus Du Plessis: Building His Own Legacy

At the time, Adesanya was the reigning 185-pound champion and was watching from the stands. As soon as the fight ended, Du Plessis invited Adesanya into the Octagon for a very intense faceoff. The two met face-to-face again last month at a UFC 305 press conference, where they locked eyes for 90 seconds before heading offstage.

“It’s never, ever personal,” Du Plessis said. “It never has been, and it never will be. There’s nothing that can be said, there’s nothing that can be done that’s going to have an effect on me, mentally or emotionally. It’s strictly business when I get in there. I go out there and I’m mentally unbreakable. That’s my biggest attribute. I go out there and I see it for what it is. There’s no insult, there’s nothing anybody can say. He’s obviously emotional going in, but I’m not.

“When it’s a press conference, I answer the question that’s given to me, and if my opponent is treating me with respect, then I will return the favor. But if you’re going to try to push me around, bully me on that mic, I will do to you exactly what I will do in the fight: I will not allow it. I think that is a big key for me and a big weapon that I have is to be able to shut down anything that happened previously, anything that happens outside the Octagon and focusing on the task at hand, and that’s winning the fight.”

Du Plessis has cruised through his UFC career with no hiccups, defeating seven straight opponents while finishing five of them and becoming middleweight champion. But amid all his success, he still receives constant criticism from fans on his unique fighting style, even being called a “gorilla on roller skates.” But if it’s gotten him this far, why fix what isn’t broke?