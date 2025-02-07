DRICUS DU PLESSIS | THE BIGGEST DOG IN THE YARD

A little over a year later and just days away from sharing the Octagon with Strickland for a second time, the 31-year-old middleweight champion explained that while winning the title was certainly a goal, it has never been the goal that truly drives him.

“I think that is the purpose — that’s my purpose on this Earth — is to achieve that; that is my lifelong dream,” Du Plessis said when asked about his ultimate goal of finishing his career as the greatest fighter to ever walk the planet, a sentiment he’s shared many times and reiterated earlier in the week with McKenzie Pavacich. “My lifelong goal is that, even though you achieve or don’t achieve that goal before the age of 40.

“For me, that has been absolutely everything because every time I think of giving up, that is the goal I think of. When I’m nine sessions, 10 sessions into the week, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t do this right now, I need to rest’ — when you’re in a place where you’re asking yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?’ that is where that ultimate goal comes in. You go, ‘If you can’t do this, you can’t even consider (this bigger thing).’