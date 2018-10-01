Drew Dober Is Enjoying The Moments

A fixture on the UFC roster for nearly five years who can be counted on to deliver entertaining fights whenever he steps into the Octagon, the 30-year-old Nebraska native has surrounded himself with a great team, had largely positive results of late and has found the kind of balance necessary to distinguish between the inherent frustrations and struggles of a career forged inside the cage and the numerous positives that come with chasing your dreams and competing on the biggest stage in the sport.

“I’ve learned to just enjoy the moments,” said Dober, who takes on Marco Polo Reyes on the main card of Saturday’s return to the Target Center in Minneapolis, when asked about the biggest takeaways from his first 10 years as a professional fighter. “Fighting and sometimes life itself get pretty difficult and every journey has ups and downs, so enjoying every moment of the journey is what MMA has taught me.

“Weight cutting sucks, so do injuries and this and that, but every day there is something to be grateful for and that you can enjoy,” he added. “I can’t wait for Saturday because those are the moments I truly enjoy.”