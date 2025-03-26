Drew Dober Is Always Chasing The Moment

The 36-year-old American has made the walk to the Octagon 13 times over the last five years and has called the judges into action just twice during that time.

So, when the UFC needed an opponent for Mexican lightweight star Manuel Torres, Dober was the perfect fit.

UPCOMING EVENTS: Buy Tickets To UFC 315 In Montreal

Chatting to UFC.com ahead of fight night in Mexico City, Dober was as relaxed and affable as ever, and said that he's happy that his fighting style entertains the fans watching. But he revealed that his first aim isn't actually to entertain the fans, it's to entertain himself.

"Yeah, absolutely! I mean, If I get punched in the face for a living, I'm glad people are enjoying it," he grinned.