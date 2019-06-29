DREW DOBER HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

With his boyish demeanor and ceaseless Midwestern politeness, Drew Dober could easily be described as the MMA equivalent of the killer hiding in plain sight, because while looks can be deceiving, what he delivers as a member of the lightweight shark tank is clear for all to see.

When we last saw Dober in the Octagon, he was celebrating, needing just over a minute to get a statement knockout victory against Marco Polo Reyes at UFC Minneapolis. So methodical was his execution, he likely could have fought later that evening, let alone six months later at UFC 246. It seemed he had barely broken a sweat.

“I always take a little time off to rest and recover. It doesn’t matter how long the fight is. We have a long training camp where we get some bumps and bruises, and it’s always really good to bring that balance in and work on the social life and things outside of the gym.”