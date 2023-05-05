Drew Dober: The Gladiator And Entertainer

The Octagon is where the all-action lightweight gets to “play hard” and release his inner warrior. Add in a rowdy crowd of fight fans and there is no stopping Dober from reaching an unmatched state of happiness.

What’s the saying? A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter?

That certainly checks out in the case of Dober, who seems to not only smile through the do or die moments in a fight, but actually thrive in them.

“I think I’m just an innate warrior. It’s an internal thing I don’t need to draw it out; it just comes out when I’m having fun,” Dober told UFC.com. “When I was a kid, I was the kid who was unintentionally hurting my friends while having fun. I just play hard, and anytime I’m under the lights in that Octagon in front of the audience, we play hard as possible.”