Drew Dober Continues To Write His Story

Dober Can’t Wait To Add Another Chapter To His Book As He Faces Brazil’s Jean Silva At UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez
This Saturday marks Drew Dober’s 42nd professional fight. Sometimes the saying goes, “We’re here for a good time, not a long time.” But that’s not the case for Dober, who wants to rack up as many fights as possible, so maybe one day he will hit 100 fights.
“As of right now, I'm aging better than I thought,” Dober said. “I'm fighting better in my thirties than I did in my twenties, so I have zero prediction. I don't think I'm even close to retirement yet. I just have so many miles left on these tires. Let's get 100 fights in there, who knows?”
Dober made his UFC debut back in 2013 and has fought some legends in the lightweight division. It’s been an up and down career, with Dober recently sitting on the cusp of the Top 15 at 155 pounds. Fans always know what to expect when he steps in the Octagon and when he reflects on his career to this point, he cherishes each moment that he has made.
“Each fight has its own ups and downs and its own conflict and its own story,” Dober said. “Each and every single one doesn't stand out more or less than the others. These are going to be stories I’m going to tell my grandchildren. I'm going to bore them with. Forty-one stories and I'm writing a beautiful book.”
This Saturday Dober gets what every fighter wants – to fight in front of their hometown crowd. He faces Jean Silva in Denver at UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez.
He hasn’t fought in Denver since 2013, and that fight was the last one before his made his first walk to the Octagon, so it’s a very nostalgic moment for Dober, who will be able to compete in front of his friends and family. However, he is doing his best to mimic that fight week feeling, and make it seem like they are somewhere else.
The journey to get here was a little rocky, as Dober’s original opponent, Mike Davis, had to withdraw due to injury. It wasn’t until last week that Dober learned who his new opponent was going to be.
“I remember back when we were on the regional circuit and you didn't know who you're fighting, you just train for a date and so I was training for July 13th, and I was getting ready for anyone,” Dober said. “Luckily, we found an opponent as badass as I am and it's going to be a fun night Saturday. “
His opponent is one that should lead to an exciting fight for those in the audience and the ones watching on TV. Just two weeks ago, Silva competed on UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, where he knocked out Charles Jourdain in the second round.
He also earned a first-round TKO over Westin Wilson earlier this year in his UFC debut. His win over Jourdain marked his 10th win a row.
“I missed the fights at 303, so when his name came across as an offer I said, absolutely, I'll fight anyone,” Dober said. “I had to go back and look at his performance and man, he is a fun dance partner. I couldn't have dreamed a better opportunity to have an opponent like him in Denver, Colorado, in front of my home crowd. This is a match made in heaven.”
Dober admits that he has seen a lot of things throughout his UFC career, but he hasn’t seen Silva yet, so he is eager to add another chapter to his book with this fight. Dober has a fan-friendly style and is someone that many people tune in to watch. He has earned a Fight of the Night bonus three times and a Performance of the Night bonus four times.
Being someone that many people tune in to watch makes Dober smile.
“I put a lot of effort and sacrifice in the sport, and I truly love it,” Dober said. “I'd be the one doing it by myself again in backyard somewhere because this just what I love to do and for as many people to appreciate the performance that I put on just adds more energy and motivation to continue doing what I have been doing.”
The 4th of July may have already passed on the calendar, but when Dober steps into the Octagon he knows there’s going to be fireworks. And that’s something fight fans are going to continue enjoying for quite some time.
“I get to be a part of that energy hear the crowd, have equal, opposite dance partners as Jean Silva. It has spectacular Fight of the Night written all over it and I'm going to enjoy every second of it.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez, live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on July 13, 2024. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
