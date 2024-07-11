Drew Dober Continues To Write His Story

“As of right now, I'm aging better than I thought,” Dober said. “I'm fighting better in my thirties than I did in my twenties, so I have zero prediction. I don't think I'm even close to retirement yet. I just have so many miles left on these tires. Let's get 100 fights in there, who knows?”

Dober made his UFC debut back in 2013 and has fought some legends in the lightweight division. It’s been an up and down career, with Dober recently sitting on the cusp of the Top 15 at 155 pounds. Fans always know what to expect when he steps in the Octagon and when he reflects on his career to this point, he cherishes each moment that he has made.

UFC DENVER | Main Event Spotlight: Namajunas vs Cortez

“Each fight has its own ups and downs and its own conflict and its own story,” Dober said. “Each and every single one doesn't stand out more or less than the others. These are going to be stories I’m going to tell my grandchildren. I'm going to bore them with. Forty-one stories and I'm writing a beautiful book.”

This Saturday Dober gets what every fighter wants – to fight in front of their hometown crowd. He faces Jean Silva in Denver at UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez.