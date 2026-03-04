Drew Dober | Banger After Banger

As well as being a mouthwatering matchup between two veterans who love nothing better than to throw down in a stand-up scrap, this fight is also a great advert for longevity in a sport that can so often chew you up if you're not fully committed to it.

For Dober, it's been a simple job of making sure he's in peak condition, year-round.

"For me, it's about treating my body with respect outside of the cage," he explained.

"But man, I'm finally fighting a dude that's not only been in the UFC longer, but has a better resume. This is really exciting for me. I love this. We're gonna still kick it as long as we can."

The pair have been fighting in the UFC for well over a decade, and have seen the growth and evolution of the UFC in that time. Now, as one of the lightweight division's longest-tenured competitors, Dober finds it rewarding to see how far the sport has come, and he continues to relish the opportunity to share the Octagon with fighters young and old, and deliver fun fights for the fans.

"We opened up the amusement park," Dober exclaimed.