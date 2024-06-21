A Dream Within Reach For ChangHo Lee

It’s hard not to be sympathetic to the disappointment. The native of Seoul, South Korea has repeatedly referred to the UFC as his “life goal,” and to have your opponent cancel at the 11th hour due to injury can be a hard pill to swallow. That’s what happened last February when the two were scheduled to meet in Las Vegas. Prior to that they were set to pair off in December 2023 before the fight was postponed. As he touches down in Saudi Arabia, Lee is hoping the third time is the charm.

“I am like half excited and half nervous. I am just trying to focus until the end.”

Focus isn’t easily mastered, but Lee has demonstrated that he has it in abundance. Unlike most of his competitors in the tournament, Lee’s story stands out for what it doesn’t include, namely a résumé filled with achievements, titles in other promotions or even a lifelong history with martial arts. Just a few weeks past his 30th birthday, Lee is a testament to what a self-starter can achieve.