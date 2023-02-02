The Dream Begins Now For Mandy Böhm

Mandy Bohm of Germany elbows Victoria Leonardo in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on July 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The dream had come true, although the first couple chapters of that dream were not like she had imagined. “Monster” dropped her debut to Ariane Lipski and the follow-up to Victoria Leonardo, both by unanimous decision.

Losing inside the Octagon was as new as being in the UFC. In the eight professional fights preceding her time here, she had never lost and, in fact, boasted five finishes, three in the first round. She’s determined to get back to her winning ways this Saturday when she meets Ji Yeon Kim on the prelims of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac.

“I feel great. I feel confident. I feel well-prepared and ready to rock on Saturday night.”

She didn’t get those great feelings overnight. Wholesale changes, including relocation to Las Vegas to work with a new team in Xtreme Couture, and availing herself to the UFC Performance Institute were part of her recipe.

“I traveled the whole way from Germany to Las Vegas because I know it’s one of the best places to be for combat athletes. I have a new team, new coaches. Process takes time and I’m glad I found my way and my rhythm. Yes, you are alone in this cage at the moment of fighting, but it’s still a team sport.”