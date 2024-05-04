Drakkar Klose Is Tuning Out The Noise

“I think within these next six months, I think there's going to be a lot of movement in the division,” said Klose, optimistic that his time is coming soon. “All I really need is my opportunity. That's all I need, to show everyone that I belong in that Top 15. So I just got to go out there and get the job done with Joaquin.”

MORE UFC 301: Get To Know Steve Erceg | Get To Know Alexandre Pantoja | Fight By Fight Breakdown | On The Rise

Silva has been in the UFC since Klose was a 5-0 prospect on the rise, and while he’s had his ups and downs, he always shows up to finish, and he can sneak up on anybody if they’re not careful, as he showed in his December win over Clay Guida. Plus, he’s fighting at home in Brazil, which is always an X factor for a visiting opponent. But Klose doesn’t seem bothered by the prospect of being the target of boos this weekend.

“I don't think it's really going to really bother me too much,” he said. “I'm there to get that victory. And most of the time I don't let the outside distractions get to me. I really don't listen to any of the stuff that people are saying anyway, so I don't think it really should bother me too much. I know the crowd's going to be crazy and I'm kind of excited to get that feeling.”