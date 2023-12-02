Drakkar Klose Returns To His Happy Place

“I had seven injuries, but this is the most severe one,” said Klose, with number seven being an ACL injury that kept him sidelined for over a year. I laugh, not at the injury, but how he can recite off the top of his head how many he’s had over the course of his career.

“It's part of the game, I guess,” he said, joining me in a chuckle. At this point, Klose can afford to do that, since he’s got a clean bill of health and is about to face Joe Solecki in Austin tomorrow. But while he was unable to capitalize on his two-fight winning streak, it was a lot of idle time for a young man not used to being idle.

So he made the time work for him as he began coaching at the gym of Tim Welch, coach of UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

“I'm blessed to start coaching,” said Klose. “He (Welch) gave me the opportunity to coach there and that kind of took my mind off the injury and the rehab and just be with the guys over there.”

It also made him look at the nuts and bolts of the fight game and take lessons he could apply to his own career.