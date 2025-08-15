Drakkar Klose Does Not Want To Have Any Regrets

“I hope so, and I believe it will,” he said. “Last fight I trained hard, but right before the walkout I started thinking about my brother and I started crying a little bit. I did everything right, but I wasn't mentally prepared for that fight. I was talking to (UFC Hall of Famer) Mark Kerr and he was talking to me about when he had lost his mom and how he was angry and all that, and he was like, ‘You're never going to get over the pain; you’ve just got to learn how to live with it. It's been a year now, and I've just been trying to learn to live with it and cherish the moments that I did have with my brother. So I'm in a way better head space than I was that last fight.”

That last fight, a first-round knockout loss at the hands of Joel Alvarez, came just four months after the senseless murder of Klose’s brother, Tuan Williams. Remarkably, Klose made it to the fight in Tampa in December, but he wasn’t ready. It’s the part of the fight game many don’t understand, that for all the superhuman things athletes do in the Octagon, they’re still human, and sometimes what happens outside of competition affects what happens in it. Klose got a reminder of that in June when he went to New Jersey to watch his teammate Sean O’Malley attempt to regain his bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili and heard what some fans had to say.

“Just sitting in the stands, you hear all this crazy stuff out of people's mouth and it's like, we're human. We're just like you, but we just chose to fight. And I think some people, they just don't understand that.”

Some won’t ever get it, but it doesn’t stop people like Klose from trying to block out the noise and go to work. And he’s done that leading up to his meeting with Barboza, a longtime lightweight contender returning to the division after an eight-fight stint at 145 pounds.