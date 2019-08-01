Drakkar Klose Is A Different Breed

“I want to make sure he hits the books hard,” Klose said, pushing aside any notion of his son putting the gloves on. “This game is tough. It’s not for everyone. We’re just a different breed. I didn’t choose to become a fighter. It was just in me.”

It may have been in the blood.

“When I was little, my dad wanted to be a boxer,” Klose said. “I would always see him shadowbox around the house. Then out of nowhere after college, I started fighting and I was pretty good at it. It’s crazy how life goes.”

Now the South Haven, Michigan native is 10-1-1 as a pro mixed martial artist and 4-1 in the UFC. This Saturday, he faces Christos Giagos in a UFC 241 bout that marks his first appearance of 2019. That’s a situation he describes as “an emotional rollercoaster,” one that definitely hit some wild drops in July, when a fight with Beneil Dariush was scrapped on fight week due to a Dariush injury.