Drakkar Klose Believes He Is A Different Fighter

Nearly a year has passed since that wild affair, and Klose’s perspective on the night is one of self-critique.

“I did everything I said I wasn’t going to do,” Klose told UFC.com. “I knew I was going to rock him, but once I rocked him, my game plan went out the window, and I got knocked out.”

Avoiding that adrenaline rush in the moment is difficult, but knowing there won’t be a crowd to urge him on in the UFC APEX, Klose is hopeful he’ll retain his focus much easier on February 20 against Luis Pena.

Klose, who was riding a three-fight winning streak in the ultra-tough lightweight division heading into the Dariush fight, admitted he injured his shoulder a few weeks before the bout but believed he could get the job done anyway. To be fair, he was close, rocking Dariush a handful of times in that firefight.