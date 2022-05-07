Drake Places $427K Bet On Justin Gaethje To Win At UFC 274

This isn't the first time Drake has posted a major bet on a UFC fight. He also bet $250,000 on Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington at UFC 272, which didn't work out as well for him. As far as UFC 274, when it's over, Drake is hoping for some better luck this time around.

Elsewhere on the card, Rose Namajunas defends her belt against Carla Esparza in a rematch almost eight years in the making.

