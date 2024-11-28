Dooho Choi | Let Me Entertain You

Choi’s wild back-and-forth war with Cub Swanson at UFC 206 back in 2016 saw the pair inducted into the Fights Wing at the 2022 induction ceremony. It was a fight Choi ultimately lost, but his fighting style is one that always looks to entertain, regardless of the result.

“As a professional fighter, I believe it’s our job to put on a show that the fans love,” he told UFC.com.

“I’m always working hard to deliver that kind of excitement. I train to get stronger and prove myself in the Octagon — that’s just part of being a fighter.