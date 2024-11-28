Dooho Choi | Let Me Entertain You

Announcements
South Korean featherweight star Dooho Choi is one of only a few active UFC fighters who is already in the UFC Hall of Fame.
Choi’s wild back-and-forth war with Cub Swanson at UFC 206 back in 2016 saw the pair inducted into the Fights Wing at the 2022 induction ceremony. It was a fight Choi ultimately lost, but his fighting style is one that always looks to entertain, regardless of the result.
Order UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura
“As a professional fighter, I believe it’s our job to put on a show that the fans love,” he told UFC.com.
“I’m always working hard to deliver that kind of excitement. I train to get stronger and prove myself in the Octagon — that’s just part of being a fighter.
“I think the respect and support I get from fans comes from those tough moments and efforts they recognize.”
Of course, it takes two to tango, and on that night he had a willing dance partner in Swanson, whose own fighting philosophy matched Choi’s.
MORE UFC 310: Main Event Preview | Asakura Fighting For All Japan
And, at UFC 310 in Las Vegas, “The Korean Superboy” is all set to share the Octagon with another fighter who loves nothing more than to throw down and get the fans out of their seats.
Choi will face Nate “The Train” Landwehr in the main card opener at T-Mobile Arena. It’s the perfect way to get the pay-per-view party started at the UFC’s final marquee event of the year, and Choi knows he’s in for a tough fight against a fellow crowd-pleaser.
“He’s a great fighter, and I think it’s going to be a complete slugfest,” he said.
“I want to make it an incredible fight. He’s got solid boxing and strong fundamentals overall.”
RELATED: The 10 | Detailing December’s Most Intriguing Matchups
The fight will be only Choi’s third outing since the pandemic. His return to action saw him battle to a majority draw against Kyle Nelson in a bout he considers a win, regardless of how it’s listed in the record books.
“Honestly, I still think I won the fight (against Nelson), and I even got the win bonus that day, so I didn’t dwell on it too much,” he said.
“I’m pretty convinced that all the fight fans think I won, too.”
He then moved on to face Bill Algeo in July this year, and stopped “Senor Perfecto” in the second round to improve his record to 15-4-1 (1 no contest) and secure his first official UFC victory since his first-round knockout of Thiago Tavares in July 2016.
“I was really happy,” he said.
“A lot of the moves I practiced during training worked out very well during the fight, so it felt great to see the hard work I put into training finally pay off.”
That work in the gym builds on the knowledge and experience Choi has gained from his eight UFC fights so far. And, despite a three-fight losing skid that started with that defeat to Swanson in 2016 and ended with his draw with Nelson last year, Choi has looked to improve his game with each outing, win or lose.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X
“I learned a lot (from those defeats),” he admitted.
“Those fights helped me figure out the things I was missing as a fighter. I feel like I’m much stronger now compared to back then.”
Cub Swanson vs DooHo Choi | Sleeper Hits
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Cub Swanson vs DooHo Choi | Sleeper Hits
/
That bodes well for another strong performance against Landwehr, who heads into the bout after a first-round knockout of Jamall Emmers back in March. But, while “The Train” showcased his KO power in his last fight, Choi is always looking for the knockout, too.
“I always throw my punches with the intent to finish and constantly train to get those KOs,” he said.
“I want to make an impressive win this year and then take a shot at the featherweight rankings next year.”
With both men always looking for the finish, Choi and Landwehr promises to be must-see TV as the pay-per-view main card gets underway on fight night.
And if you’re not fully convinced, “The Korean Superboy” has a little prediction for you.
“Expect a total slugfest!” he grinned.
“I think you’ll see another KO victory from me.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags
UFC Unfiltered
UFC Unfiltered | Nikolas Motta, UFC Macau Takeaways,…
Announcements