Dooho Choi Always Seeks The Fun Fights

In that first round with the rising Canadian star, Choi appeared to be on his way to a big win in his home country after nearly 11 months on the sidelines. Then the injury happened, and in the second, Jourdain happened, with the result being a TKO defeat at 4:32 of the second round. It was disappointing for him, but he says he didn’t feel the effects of ring rust in his return.

“My condition was good, and my absence did not have much impact on me,” he said. “But throughout UFC history, it is unusual to have one's wrist broken during the fight, and I think there was not so much luck for me in my last fight.”

This is a game of inches, and ones where momentum can switch on the drop of a dime. No one knows this better than Choi, who raced out to a 3-0 UFC record after his debut in 2014, only to lose epic battles to Cub Swanson, Jeremy Stephens and Jourdain. In each fight, he had moments where he was on the verge of victory, only to see his opponents roar back. It put Choi on the list of must-sees in the Octagon, and the 29-year-old appreciates having that spot among UFC fans.



“I thank them for their support and we will continue to have fun and exciting fights and win again in order to compete in the higher rankings.”

That day can’t come soon enough for fight fans, but after the injury, there’s still Choi’s mandatory military service, and then, of course, came the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving his return up in the air at the moment.