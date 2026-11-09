Donte Johnson: ‘You Might Go Home At Lunchtime!’

Drawing his desire to go there from the career mode of the original EA Sports MMA game, it was the first trip outside of the country for the ascending middleweight, and one that opened his eyes to delights of traveling.

“I see why people travel and why God has built travelling into our nature because I’ve learned so much just going to one different country, and I can’t wait to go to different countries on business trips with the UFC,” Johnson said. “I’m very excited to travel the world. A wise man told me, ‘Travel the world twice and shake everyone’s hand once,’ so it was nice to get out there and learn new things.”

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Now Johnson has touched down in New York City for a date with Almeida that initially had a different name attached.

At one point, this weekend’s matchup was supposed to feature fellow undefeated rising star Baisangur Susurkaev. For whatever reason, the fight did not come together, and rather than chase the opponent, Johnson stayed focused on the date, and the UFC tapped Almeida to face him on Saturday night.

“The moment I got the name, I looked at one fight, and I was like, ‘Of course,’ and that’s why we stayed at New York.

“He actually messaged me on Instagram and was like, ‘If you wanna fight me, you can fight me on this day,’ and I was thinking to myself, ‘I don’t wanna fight you — I have to fight you — but no, I’m not gonna fight you when it’s convenient for you.’ I would rather get paid six weeks earlier than you wanna get paid.

“I was ready. I was doing my job, that’s why we stayed with New York, and they found us Mr. Almeida, which was a blessing,” Johnson said. “Me and Cesar actually are decently close; we trained together a little bit, cracked jokes. It’s an honor and a blessing to go in there, especially with somebody like Mr. Almeida — he’s a legend! He’s a legend when it comes to fighting, kickboxing; he’s been doing this for years and it’s an honor to share the cage with him.