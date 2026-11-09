Donte Johnson: ‘You Might Go Home At Lunchtime!’

The one-year anniversary of Donte Johnson’s debut inside the Octagon just passed at the start of the month, with his return to action this weekend in New York City against Cesar Almeida on the preliminary card of Polymarket UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden serving as a great backdrop for getting his assessment on how his first year has gone.
“Year One? I don’t know. I don’t know,” Johnson said with a chuckle when asked to out a grade to his first three performances under the UFC banner. “We’ll save that for the people. I know the best is yet to come, but I know we came out victorious — we’re still undefeated, healthy, didn’t break anything, so I would give it a very high grade when it comes to everything. When it comes to my skill and ability, that’s unknown.”
That unknown is a big part of what makes Johnson such a fascinating figure to track in the middleweight division, because despite three consecutive wins and two finishes that carried his overall record to 9-0, the 27-year-old from Wisconsin is still very much in the formative stages of his development as a fighter.
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Transitioning to the sport after playing collegiate football at the University of Minnesota Duluth, Johnson claimed his place on the UFC roster one year and nine days after his professional debut with a 64-second knockout win over Darion Abbey on Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series. Despite his success, his size was always going to be a limiting factor for him fighting at the high end of the scale, so the five-foot-eight finisher dropped not one, but two weight classes, bypassing light heavyweight to land at middleweight as he began his UFC adventure.
In his debut last November, he tapped out Sedriques Dumas in the second round, and then after a hard-fought, split decision win over Cody Brundage at UFC 326 in March, Johnson shipped off to Las Vegas to train at Xtreme Couture. When he returned to action at UFC 330 in August, he returned to his fight-ending ways, stopping Eric McConico with an overhand left just 98 seconds into their encounter in Philadelphia.
“It was a blessing,” he said. “Even to this day I think about the feeling I had, knowing ‘the fight is over!’ The relief and peace — that’s the way I like to do it because, I’m gonna be real with you Mr. Kyte, when I get in there, I’m scared; I don’t wanna be in there!”
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Johnson cackled and we joked about the public perception of fighters relishing being in the Octagon and mixing it up, when the reality is that most want to handle their business as quickly as possible because of the dire consequences that exist each second you’re inside the Octagon.
“It felt amazing to get in there and get out,” he added before dropping the edict his grandmother has presented him before each fight of his career. “Locate the jaw and break it.”
Following the win, Johnson crossed an item off his bucket list by traveling to Thailand, where he spent two months working on his craft and immersing himself in the fighter lifestyle of the nation steeped in combat sports tradition and history.
Drawing his desire to go there from the career mode of the original EA Sports MMA game, it was the first trip outside of the country for the ascending middleweight, and one that opened his eyes to delights of traveling.
“I see why people travel and why God has built travelling into our nature because I’ve learned so much just going to one different country, and I can’t wait to go to different countries on business trips with the UFC,” Johnson said. “I’m very excited to travel the world. A wise man told me, ‘Travel the world twice and shake everyone’s hand once,’ so it was nice to get out there and learn new things.”
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Now Johnson has touched down in New York City for a date with Almeida that initially had a different name attached.
At one point, this weekend’s matchup was supposed to feature fellow undefeated rising star Baisangur Susurkaev. For whatever reason, the fight did not come together, and rather than chase the opponent, Johnson stayed focused on the date, and the UFC tapped Almeida to face him on Saturday night.
“The moment I got the name, I looked at one fight, and I was like, ‘Of course,’ and that’s why we stayed at New York.
“He actually messaged me on Instagram and was like, ‘If you wanna fight me, you can fight me on this day,’ and I was thinking to myself, ‘I don’t wanna fight you — I have to fight you — but no, I’m not gonna fight you when it’s convenient for you.’ I would rather get paid six weeks earlier than you wanna get paid.
“I was ready. I was doing my job, that’s why we stayed with New York, and they found us Mr. Almeida, which was a blessing,” Johnson said. “Me and Cesar actually are decently close; we trained together a little bit, cracked jokes. It’s an honor and a blessing to go in there, especially with somebody like Mr. Almeida — he’s a legend! He’s a legend when it comes to fighting, kickboxing; he’s been doing this for years and it’s an honor to share the cage with him.
"Mr. Susurkaev, on the other hand, I’m not gonna go into details, but he talks a lot,” he added, chasing his words with a chuckle. “He knows and his whole team knows that fight would have ended very badly for him in the first round he wouldn’t have been undefeated no more, he wouldn’t have the buzz he has, so smart on their end for not taking the fight. Hopefully he can make it through, and he can meet me somewhere up there, but we’re just gonna keep climbing, keep doing what we need to do.”
While the opponent has changed, the mission remains the same as always for Johnson, who has a very original way of framing the job he’s been tasked with this weekend.
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“I’m as explosive as I’ve ever been; as strong, fast, clear, so I just gotta get in there and do what I do; it’s only a fight,” he said. “All I’ve got to do is punch the clock for 15 minutes; that’s it, at a maximum. You might go home early! You might go home at lunch time!”
We laughed, but with the way he’s been stacking wins and listening to Grandma’s directives, there is a chance he might not even make it to lunchtime.
Should things continue to fall in his favor this weekend, the rising star believes next year will only keep getting better.
“It’s gonna be the best year yet,” he said, giving an early look at his goals for 2027 as this year winds to a close. “Obviously, keep doing what we’re doing: fighting, being active, being consistent in our work; being honest in our labor, and see some numbers drop to where it’s top 20, top 15. I think 2027 is gonna be the best year yet, so whatever the Lord has for me, I’m gonna do my job; wake up every day, labor honestly, and meet whatever He has for me halfway.
“Whether it’s No. 14 or No. 4, I don’t know how this works, but I’m gonna keep showing up.”
Showing up, punching the clock, and getting out of there as quickly as possible.
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.