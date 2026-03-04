DONTE JOHNSON | GOD’S PLAN

“God gave me clarity because after the fight, I was kind of in a weird headspace because I didn’t get the finish, and obviously the world wants the finish, the world wants the knockout, they want the most violent thing,” he resumed. “But at the end of the day, I’m not here to please nobody but God. We went out there and got the finish, and I was able to learn what I needed to learn, and I was able to show everybody I’m not just about here putting people to sleep —I can choke’m to sleep, I can grapple; we’re well-rounded and one of the most deadliest weapons on the planet.

“It was good. It worked out the way God intended it to.”

As soon as Johnson was done with his debut and was in celebration mode, his phone rang with a unique proposition.

Fellow middleweight newcomer Jackson McVey was scheduled to fight the following weekend back at the Meta APEX, but his original opponent was forced to withdraw just prior to fight week. With the UFC searching for a replacement, Johnson’s name was brought up, leading to a very quick call between the Wisconsin native and his manager.

“My manager calls me and he’s like, ‘Hey — d’you wanna fight this weekend?’ and it’s kind of crazy because I had a feeling that I was gonna fight again like very soon,” Johnson said with an easy smile, recounting the exciting moments when he was briefly going to join the short list of competitors to fight on consecutive UFC events. “God told me, ‘Stay ready; don’t go to the buffet again. Stop eating like the way you’ve been eating,’ and I did.

“I ended up getting that phone call a couple hours later.

“God had other plans, but He just made sure I was ready, and He knew I was, and the whole world knew I was because I accepted it,” continued Johnson, who accepted the fight with McVey, but was ruled out by the commission; Zachary Reese ended up stepping in and submitting “The Moose” in the second round. “The Nevada Commission didn’t let it go through because we went into the second round. If we would have stayed in the first round, I believe the fight would have went through, but everything worked out the way it was supposed to because I’m back here.