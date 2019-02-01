Don'Tale Mayes Wants To Raise The Bar

It was back to the regional circuit for another victory, and when he was signed for a third Contender Series appearance, he knew what was on the line. So he had to leave no doubts that he was ready for the UFC.

“That was definitely my mindset,” said Mayes, who got his contract after a first-round finish of Ricardo Prasel. Now it’s off to Singapore, a bit of a surprise for the Louisville native, but nothing he hasn’t prepared himself for with the aid of some of his Jackson-Wink MMA teammates who have already made that trip.

“The other day I asked Holly (Holm) about it because she fought in Singapore before. She gave me a couple pointers for when I get out there, and everybody was helpful in giving me little tips on what to do,” he said. “I’ve never been out of the country, so it’s all gonna be a new experience for me. I never thought I’d be out of the country.”

But here he is, a kid who grew up the hard way now a man fighting in the biggest promotion in mixed martial arts. It’s where he’s always wanted to be, so it was no surprise that he was willing to battle the highly-regarded Frenchman. But Mayes sees something else when he looks at his opponent.

