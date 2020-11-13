Don’Tale Mayes Is Staying Patient with Himself

“I went home, focused on strength and conditioning and getting my weight back up,” Mayes told UFC.com. “That last fight, I came in lighter than I ever came in, and going against a grappler, I feel like that was a grave error for me. I went back home, got my weight up, and I’m at least 15 pounds heavier than I was last camp.”

Heavyweight is interesting in that because the weights can often vary anywhere between 230 and 265 pounds, and so how fighters carry that added or trimmed physique in the Octagon can indicate how they’ll perform.

For Mayes, a heavy-hitting alumnus from Dana White’s Contender Series, he is aware that his opponents know he would rather stand up and trade leather, so becoming adept at keeping the fight there was of high priority.