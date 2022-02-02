Don't Question Haze Wilson's Heart

“While I was down I heard, ‘You’ve got him now. He doesn’t have any heart,’” Wilson recalled. “I might not be the most talented fighter on the face of the Earth, but if I’ve got one thing above any other, I’ve got f*****g heart. I’ll fight until I’m dead. When he said that, I got up and I was like, ‘Ok, if that’s how you guys want to play this.’”

Wilson’s strategy worked. He may have lost the round handily but after getting back up and clearing the cobwebs, the round ended. Some fighters would go back to their corner disheartened, some might go back happy that they escaped a bad round and a bad situation. After hearing what he heard, it was neither for Wilson.

“That’s all that ran through my head during the minute break, over and over again,” Wilson explained. “‘He doesn’t have any heart.’ Then it made me mad.”

Wilson came out in the second round rejuvenated and fighting borderline emotional. It may be discouraged by coaches, and Wilson would be the first to admit it, but after having immediate success with the new mind state, he couldn’t help but ride the hot hand.