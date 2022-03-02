Don't Count Out Tim Elliott

“James is the wizard,” said Elliott of his head coach, James Krause. “He does all the studying. I'm a soldier, I take orders. I want to be that blind soldier; I give him the sticks and he does all the controlling. We're a good team.”

They are, but that coach-fighter relationship isn’t one that just shows up on the proverbial doorstep one day. So yes, there once was a time when Elliott believed he was the best captain of his own ship.

“You really have to find somebody that you can trust to do that,” he said. “I had James Krause, then Robert Follis for a short amount of time and then he passed away, and then it was me trying to run my own camps and I couldn't get a win. Now I'm back to Krause and my last fight wasn't a win, but that wasn't a coaching error or a preparation error; I just made a mistake in the fight and I won't make that mistake again. So it's all looking up from here. I wasn't always that way, but I trust James Krause to the fullest. I know he knows what he's talking about, I know he knows what he's doing, and it's easy for me to sit back and take orders.”

Removing the bulk of the tape watching and game planning from the equation also allows Elliott to focus on the things that are important - training, staying healthy, and having a life outside of the Glory MMA gym.

“Again, I'm lucky I have Krause because that's exactly right,” he said. “I don't have to put 24 hours of thought into it. I train when I need to train and I let James do all the thinking. And how that guy does it for so many people, I don't know - he must not sleep at night. I get to come home and rest and play with my kid and that dude is working 24 hours a day.”