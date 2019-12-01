Dong Hyun Na Promises To Be Memorable For Home Fans

It’s a tale almost as familiar as the sport itself: the conquering hero returns to the place where it all began. He’s eased by the comforts of home, but carrying the pressure of making his people proud.

“I will be the most memorable fighter of the night,” he promises convincingly.

Ma might have been the most memorable fighter of the night during his last bout, albeit not for the reasons he’d hoped. Trading nasty blows with Scott Holtzman in New Jersey last August, the doctors were forced to call the fight when Ma’s eye ballooned up in a ball that was as frightening as it was unforgettable. More than four months later, people still can’t stop asking him about it.

“Amazingly, it was not that serious an injury,” he explains. “There was no fracture or damage to my eyesight. The bruise disappeared in 10 days and I could get back to training.”

Back to training? If you witnessed it, you already know it challenges even the most active of imaginations to think of anyone sparring a week and a half after rivaling Donald Cerrone for the gnarliest swollen eye of the year. But a few minutes in the presence of the “Maestro” and it quickly becomes evident that the 31-year-old is in a class of his own. The loss to Holtzman put him on a two-fight losing streak, although you’d never guess it by speaking to him.

“I don’t blame myself until the end. It eats and demolishes one’s soul,” he says plainly. “I just finished a hard training session for my opponent and you will see my performance and confidence in the Octagon.”