Donald Cerrone Aiming To Break Records At UFC 274

“I was so good through my career working hard and wanting to be here, and then the last few years I got complacent and okay with going through the motions,” Cerrone told UFC.com. “Taking a few losses is, for sure, a strong representation of not putting everything in it.”

“That’s why this camp we went to Vegas and did this camp. I wanted to tick every box,” Cerrone said. “If something goes wrong, I know that I did everything right and it was just him being better on that day.”

Being the best “Cowboy” is so important to Cerrone because he doesn’t want to tarnish his legacy. He doesn’t want to be that OG that people walk up to and admire when he isn’t doing the right things in camp.

“I’m letting people down that ask me about training and about how I got here,” Cerrone said. “I’m not even being the guy that I’m saying I’m being. To me, that was the changing point. It’s time to not just say you need to go out there and put in the f****** work, but you got to actually go put in the work. I worked so hard to get to where I am here today - why would I just let all that die off?”