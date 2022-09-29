Don Shainis Ready To Show Out

“I've been trying to stay super active,” said Shainis, who has already fought four times in 2022. “It's funny, I just turned 32, but I lost a year in 2018 when I broke my neck. That put me back a year. I've seen guys get to the next level in that year and I told myself I wasn't done. I come back, I have four fights, I'm scheduled for my fifth and it gets stopped by the pandemic, and that put me back another year and a half. So, as of right now, I'm coming off two-and-a-half years of a lost career from things I couldn't control, but it hasn't deterred me at all.”

Wait, a broken neck?

“I was injured going into the fight and I don't know if my neck was broken or it broke during the fight,” he explains of his April 2018 bout with Daniel Matos. “So after the first round, I couldn't move my left arm, and I ended up losing that fight 29-28 at 155, so that's up a weight class. It was a short-notice replacement fight, so I just said f**k it. My original opponent backed out, and they got me some black belt from Florida, and I lost a pretty close decision. The first two rounds were competitive, the third round, I was done, but I didn't quit. That's actually my proudest fight.”

Again, not even a trace of woe is me or maybe my career is done. Just like former world boxing champion and fellow New Englander Vinny Pazienza, Shainis wasn’t considering another line of work.

RELATED: Sodiq Yusuff Interview

“Not even a question in my mind,” said Shainis, who returned eight days shy of his injury to knock out David McClendon with a flying knee in ten seconds. Three more wins followed before COVID hit the world and put his life on pause just when he believed he was closing in on a call from the UFC.

“The pandemic messed up my whole life,” he said. “I'm dead serious. I lost a boatload of money, I was scheduled to fight for the 145 title back home, and it put my life on hold. I just invested money in a gym that essentially I haven't seen any money back from, I lost my bartending gig and I couldn't train.”