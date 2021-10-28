Don Doyle Boasts Lofty Goals | UFC FIGHT PASS

Where most people would struggle juggling a college career, wrestling career and MMA career, Doyle has thrived with the constant grind and says it’s not hard for everybody around him to realize it.

“My coaches have seen how good I am at it,” Doyle said. “They’ve seen that I have a future in it honestly. I have a fight on the 29th of October, then I get to go wrestle a week later. They completely trust that I am capable of doing it just because I’m all in.”

With how well Doyle does in the cage and on the mat, his grades may be the strongest of the three areas he chooses to dominate. With straight As semester after semester, Grad School doesn’t seem so difficult.

With guidance from Johnny Bedford, a good head on his shoulders and a few knockouts already to his name, Doyle is shamelessly looking to the future, but not with unrealistic goals. There is a very possible matchup in mind already if he were to get the call to the UFC tomorrow.

“AJ Fletcher, who just fought on the Contender Series, he won by flying knee and he has some pretty decent wrestling,” Doyle said. “I mean, he just started and got his contract and everything but I’m very confident that my wrestling will be up to par with his.”

As he does with everything else, Doyle has mapped out his path to the UFC. His goals have always been lofty, but he hasn’t been wrong much before.

“I guarantee you I will be in the UFC before my collegiate career is over,” Doyle said. “I’m almost certain that I might be able to get to that point, at least a Contender Series fight. I stay very active during the summer, and I think this past summer I had four or five fights or something like that. After this one I’ll be 3-0 and then in the summer I’ll probably have four or five more fights and be 8-0. Then we’ll see if the UFC starts looking at me then.”

