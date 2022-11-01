Domonic Baker Is Looking To Inspire Virginia Wrestlers | UFC FIGHT PASS

“It’s definitely harder because you have to seek out the competition to get better,” Baker said. “I grew up going to Virginia Team Predator, which is the best club in Virginia, and they allowed me to get to that next level and get to college.”

In addition to the satisfaction of singlehandedly conquering opponents that wrestling brings, one of the driving forces behind Baker’s hard work is not necessarily a solo mission to put Virginia on the map, but to show the wrestling youth of the area it’s time they put a chip on their shoulder and ask, “Why not us?”

“I was dedicated to the sport and wanted to prove everybody wrong about Virginia and about where I grew up,” Baker said. “You can make it. You can do big things, and I’m still proving that today.”

Baker undoubtedly has the will to be great and the grit to excel in the most exposing and demanding sport out there. If a pitcher’s mound is known as “the loneliest place on the planet,” ask a wrestler to explain the center of the mat. Baker has proven just by being where he is today that he’s on the shortlist of top-tier wrestlers, but is that good enough for him?

“Starting in college as a freshman is a good goal, but I see it as more of a steppingstone,” Baker said. “I’ve got way bigger goals than just starting on a D-1 team. I would love to be Campbell’s first National Champion; I’d love to All-American this year. There’s a lot that goes into it and I’m just getting started.”